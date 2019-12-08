It's been the better part of a decade since BMW introduced the i brand to the world, and with it, unveiled the i8 and i3 concept cars (and the BMW Vision EfficientDynamics before that). The production versions brought those concept looks to reality, and even today we still can't take our eyes off the i8's flowing curves, curious cavities and futuristic aura. BMW continues to play dress-up with the i8, too, and recently unveiled a one-off collaboration with textile brand Alcantara. It's called the i8 Roadster LimeLight Edition.

One look at the custom i8, and it's obvious where the name came from. The car has been done up in a lime green paint job that brightly beams hate-it-or-love-it vibes. Black wheels and black body accents throughout the body of the car play well with the lime and give the car a tailored two-tone look.

Alcantara's influence comes to life on the custom interior. The drop-top i8 has color-matched lime accents and Alcantara on the seats, the dashboard, the door panels, and the steering wheel. Lime contrast stitching pops against the dark Alcantara on both the dashboard and the seats, and carbon fiber adds to the premium cabin.

In part, BMW chose to collaborate with Alcantara on the i8 due to the car's green nature and Alcantara's commitment to reducing emissions. According to BMW, each square meter made by Alcantara has a zero net CO2 balance. Alcantara was certified carbon neutral all the way back in 2009 by the TÜV SÜD organization and has kept it that way for the past 10 years.

BMW Italia showed the car for the first time at the Alcantara Concept Store in Milan.