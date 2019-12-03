Rolls-Royce is showing off a new bespoke Phantom at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, and its special red exterior highlights its bigger purpose: charity. In collaboration with artist Mickalene Thomas, Rolls-Royce will auction the car, a unique wrap, and a one-off art work as a fundraiser for the fight against AIDS.

The red Phantom has a bespoke Magma Red paint job overlaid with a layer with tiny particles of crystal. Inside, the Phantom has Brilliant Arctic White bespoke leather with Mugello Red piping and accents. A Mugello Red headliner is a unique take on the Shooting Starlight headliner, which debuted in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, and R-R has dubbed the dashboard design, 'Red Regatta Sails.' It features layered Mugello Red leather behind a piece of glass across the instrument panel. Final touches include a door scuff plate that denotes "115 Years of Rolls-Royce" and "Special Commission."

Interestingly, the Phantom is technically a starting point. R-R paired up with contemporary artist Thomas to add an even more exclusive and unique touch. Thomas will create 'an original work of art inspired by the Red Phantom for the collector' and a custom wrap for the exterior of the Phantom based on the artwork.

The car will be globally unveiled at a gala this week and will be open for bidding between December 4–13 at Sothebys.com. All proceeds, after auction fees and costs, will go to (RED), which was created by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fund the fight against AIDS. The contributions go to a program in Africa that specifically focuses on countries where there is a high concentration of mother-to-child HIV transmission.

This is not the first time a Rolls-Royce has helped support an AIDS charity. In 2007, a Phantom Drophead Coupe raised more than $1.6 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.