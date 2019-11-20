The 2020 model year marks the 30th anniversary of Infiniti, and as announced back in August, the brand is rolling out specially tweaked Edition 30 models across the bulk of its lineup. We now have more details and pricing for the commemorative editions, which are available on the Q50 sedan, Q60 coupe, QX50 compact crossover, QX60 mid-size crossover, and QX80 full-size SUV.

The Q50 Edition 30 sedan's starting price is $43,700 with rear-wheel drive and $45,700 is all-wheel drive. The Q50 Edition 30 is priced between the Luxe and Sport trim levels, but its equipment is closer to that of the Sport. Although it's $4,800 cheaper than the Sport, the Edition 30 adds full-speed adaptive cruise control, but it uses the smaller brake rotors of the Luxe trim and it skips the Sport's adaptive damping. Unique Edition 30 elements include dark-chrome 19-inch wheels and exterior trim, black mirror caps, and a black mesh grille.

The Q60 Edition 30 coupe is offered as a $4,200 package for the Luxe trim level. Added to the $45,500 base price of the rear-wheel-drive Luxe coupe, and you get a starting price of $49,700 for the Edition 30. All-wheel drive is another $2,000. Exterior enhancements mirror those of the Q50 Edition 30. The Q60 Edition 30 package also adds navigation, an around-view monitor, power-adjustable steering column, memory settings, rear auto-braking, adaptive cruise control, heated seats and steering wheel, and a few lesser items.

The QX50 Edition 30 compact crossover builds on the mid-level Essential trim level. It's sold as a package for $1,200 and includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, lane-depature prevention, and adaptive front lighting, plus 20-inch dark-finish wheels, dark-chrome exterior accents, a body-color rear diffuser, and a black headliner.

For the range-topping QX80, the Edition 30 is a package that adds $3,500 to the Luxe (base) trim level. Besides the dark-chrome exterior trim and dark-finish 22-inch wheels, it includes a rear camera mirror, lane-departure prevention, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, and a black headliner.

On Infiniti's most popular vehicle, the QX60, full details of the Edition 30 are not yet available, but we're told the model will start at $50,850. That represents a $4,700 premium over the Luxe trim level, and includes the content of the ProAssist package as well as the Edition 30 design enhancements.