Audi expanded the fourth-generation A8 range with a performance-oriented model that wears the S8 nameplate. The sedan offers motorists a generous serving of power in a discreet-looking package.

The S8 needs to fly under the radar, so stylists refrained from making the A8's elegant design louder with vents, scoops, and wings. Viewed from the front, it stands out with vertical air intakes chiseled into the bumper, and an S8 emblem on the left side of the grille. Out back, it signals its intentions with quad exhaust outlets. Specific mirrors and rocker panel extensions add a finishing touch to the look.

The long hood hides a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that generates 571 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. Bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the eight-cylinder sends the big, 4,900-pound sedan from 0 to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, and on to a top speed that's electronically limited to 155 mph. Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system promises to provide the S8 with a tremendous amount of grip.

The specifications sheet doesn't end there. Cylinder-on-demand technology and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system made up of a belt-driven starter/alternator and a lithium-ion battery pack keep the V8's fuel consumption in check. Official figures will be released closer to its on-sale date.

Power alone can't grant the A8 access to the S-badged club. To get in, it received a long list of chassis modifications including a predictive active suspension which scopes out the road ahead to reduce body roll and pitch. All-wheel steering helps it handle itself like a much smaller car on a twisty road, while a standard sport differential juggles power between the rear wheels as needed.

The 2020 Audi S8 will go on sale in the coming months, and a company spokesperson told Autoblog the model will arrive in the United States in early 2020. Look for a pricing announcement before then.