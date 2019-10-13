'The Secret Race Across America' is a Cannonball doc narrated by Ice-T

The people who brought you "Apex: The Story of the Hypercar" in 2015 are back with a new documentary. This time, the crew digs into the cultural automotive event known as the Cannonball Run. Complete with narration from Ice-T, the first trailer for "The Secret Race Across America" gives a glimpse of the film's exploration of the history of Cannonball, as well as recent attempts to break the coast-to-coast driving record.

Brock Yates organized the not-so-legal Cannonball Run, a race from one side of the country to the other, in the '70s, but after some issues, it was zipped up and packed away in 1979. As the void left some fanatics wanting more, the spirit of the race lived on in other, smaller, lesser-known attempts such as the U.S. Express. "The Secret Race Across America" irons out the details and partially focuses on Alex Roy and his recent attempts at the record. Here's how Apex describes it:

APEX tells the true story of what happened after the Cannonball Run ended in 1979, the rise of the U.S. Express, and the seemingly unbreakable NY to LA 32 hour record set in 1983, when FBI scrutiny forced an end to the secretive races. Or did it? Decades later, two men get in a car and attempt to break the unbreakable record. Narrated by Ice-T, APEX shatters the myths surrounding the transcontinental record and shows never-before-seen footage from the Cannonball, U.S. Express and modern runs.

According to Road & Track, the film will include interviews with Yates, Roy, and Bobby Unser. It debuts Sunday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 PM ET on NBC Sports.