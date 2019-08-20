Mercedes said it was going to transform its EQV Concept van into a production model, and today we get to see the finished product. This van is the second production EQ model that Mercedes has released, following the EQC electric crossover. We can’t confirm if this van has any American future right now, but until we hear otherwise we're going to assume it's going to stay on the other side of the pond.

Range is provisionally set at 252 miles (405 kilometers) on a full charge, though it's not clear what standard they may be using to reach that figure. This comes courtesy of a 90 kWh battery pack that sits under the floor of the van, making sure not to intrude on passenger space. The battery is actually rated at 100 kWh, but Mercedes limits the usable capacity to 90 kWh. This is similar to what Audi has done with the E-Tron, aiming for longevity over maximum range.

The van does have fast charging capability — Mercedes says it can go from 10 to 80 percent in less than 45 minutes using a 110 kW charging station. As for performance, the EQV has one electric motor that puts down 204 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels, piloting the van to a 99 mph top speed. No acceleration figures were quoted by Mercedes, but it's abundantly clear that this is no speed demon. It’s all about maximum efficiency in moving people around with as little environmental impact as possible.

Mercedes says the van can be configured for both private and commercial use, offering 6-, 7- and 8-seat configurations. The company’s MBUX infotainment system in onboard, which will make the infotainment experience rather luxurious for a people mover. Mercedes hasn’t confirmed pricing or availability at this time. We’ll be looking out for more information as the van moves closer to its retail launch, timing of which is also unknown at this time. The van will make its first public appearance at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.