Forgeline and Dymag release two-piece carbon fiber and aluminum wheels

It's an exciting time for the wheel industry right now. Two major technologically advanced ideas, 3D printing and carbon fiber, are pushing the wheel industry forward to previously unknown levels of performance and design. HRE recently showed off its newest titanium and carbon fiber wheel made with additive manufacturing, and Forgeline has just announced a new set of wheels co-developed with Dymag that feature carbon fiber tubs and aluminum centers.

Thanks to its strength, low weight, and moldable nature, carbon fiber is gaining tons of momentum in the world of wheels. Several major manufacturers, including Ford, Porsche and Koenigsegg, are adding carbon fiber wheels to their high-performance vehicles straight out the factory. Companies such as Australia-based Carbon Revolution, the carbon fiber wheel provider for the Ford GT and Ford GT350, also offer aftermarket options that could be used on whichever car somebody wants.

But full carbon fiber wheels are outrageously expensive, in part due to the technology needed to manufacture them and the amount of time needed to produce them. So companies such as England-based Dymag offer cheaper options that blend carbon fiber with other lightweight materials such as aluminum. That's the exact setup offered here by Forgeline.

The Carbon+Forged Series, which originally debuted at 2016 SEMA but has since been further workshopped and improved, includes four different wheel sizes: 20x9, 20x11, 20x12, and 21x12.5. The wheels feature carbon fiber barrels developed by Dymag and CNC-machined forged 6061-T6 aluminum wheels from Forgeline. The two pieces bolt together to create a single unique unit, and the carbon fiber rim is about 40 percent lighter than an aluminum equivalent. The aluminum can also be finished in a variety of looks and colors, which gives these wheels an interesting leg up on full carbon fiber wheels.

We said these wheels are cheaper, but we didn't say they were cheap, as the cost per wheel is still enough to buy a serviceable used car. The 20x9.0 starts at $3,850 per wheel, the 20x11.0 starts at $3,900, the 20x12.0 starts at $3,925, and the 21x12.5 starts at $4,350. The 21x12.5 size will be available in late August, while all other sizes are available now. These would look awfully nice on a 2020 Corvette, yeah?