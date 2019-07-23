Having seen the 2020 Audi RS Q3 in light camouflage a couple of months ago, it's no surprise that Audi is readying the Sportback "coupe" version. Just like the conventionally bodied RS Q3, the Sportback is subtly redesigned but unquestionably more aggressive than the normal version.

Up front, the RS Q3 Sportback shares the same fascia as the regular RS Q3. The outboard grilles are much larger than on the normal Q3, and the grille mesh is bolder with taller hexagonal shapes. The sides look relatively untouched, though they're still worth a look, as this RS model gives us our best view of the new Sportback's roofline. It's very much like a small version of the Q8, with a profile more like a rakish SUV than a sedan-like body favored by BMW and Mercedes. At the back, the bumper loses the faux grille work in favor of two huge exhaust tips. They're oval-shaped, as is Audi RS tradition.

The RS Q3 in all its forms should show up within the year, since the regular Q3 was revealed just a couple of months ago. We're hoping it will be powered by Audi's turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, just like the last one. It should make at least 400 horsepower based on its use in the TT RS and RS3. Though the last version wasn't offered in the U.S., the continued popularity of crossovers would make it seem like a solid offering for our market.