Some trucks are mighty fast these days, but none can claim to be quicker than the latest creation from Roush. Aptly named the Nitemare F-150, Roush says the truck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds. Just consider our jaws to still be on the floor.

Roush says it’s the fastest production pickup truck on sale today, and they’re technically correct. Calling a heavily modified F-150 pickup “production” seems like a bit of a stretch, but that’s the claim from Roush. Collaboration between Ford and Roush runs deep compared to other partnerships in the automotive industry. You can buy Roush vehicles right from a Ford dealership in many cases. This particular truck begins life as a 5.0-liter V8-equipped F-150, but then Roush goes to town with its TVS R2650 supercharger system that skyrockets output to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

The best part of all this is that Roush made a video (above) that shows the truck launching down a dragstrip. It’s rather uncanny to see a pickup move out with the kind of gusto this one does. “Terrifying” may actually be the right word. There is one caveat to that 3.9-second time, though. You’ll only be able to accomplish it with a regular cab truck. Roush times the F-150 SuperCrew at a lowly 4.1 seconds. Boohoo. That’s the difference between sticking with a brand new Mustang GT from the stoplight, or seeing the Mustang driver grin as they pull past you.

Even faster trucks are on their way, too. Rivian has some extremely bold claims for its top-spec R1T’s acceleration. The startup says 60 mph will come in only 3 seconds, and we’re sure to hear some similarly bold predictions from Tesla whenever Elon Musk decides to roll Tesla’s concept pickup onto a stage. For now, enjoy the burning rubber and beautifully loud noises coming from this bonkers Roush truck. It can all be yours for $19,150 on top of your donor F-150.