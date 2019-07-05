Lexus LC convertible confirmed for production

The rumors were true, the Lexus LC convertible is going into production, and we got our first look at the production model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Unfortunately, our first look at the production car is of a camouflaged example.

The good news is that it looks pretty much just like the concept that was shown in full at this year's Detroit Auto Show. And that car looks just like the coupe minus a roof, and the coupe is a stunner.

Lexus didn't reveal any other details about the production LC convertible. It didn't even give a specific date, only saying it will "go into production in the near future." We're assuming the only major mechanical changes will have to do with the roof and chassis, meaning it will have the same powertrains as the coupe. Those include a sumptuous naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 making 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque and a hybrid V6 making 354 horsepower. The V8 and its 10-speed automatic sounds amazing, as you can see in the video below, and the hybrid is paired with a fascinating transmission that earned it our 2018 Tech of the Year award.