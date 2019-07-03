Lexus is continuing its trend of making its “Inspiration Series” of cars, and the latest model to get the treatment is the LS 500. Just like all the others before it, this one is mainly an appearance package meant to set it apart from other LS 500s on the road.

The first unique touch is its Deep Garnet paint that isn’t available on the normal LS 500. Then you get 20-inch black chrome wheels that go quite nicely with the paint color. Lexus didn’t forget the Inspiration Series interior, either. Standard is the ultra-luxe Kiriko glass trim you can get as an option on the regular LS 500. It looked stunning on that car, and it’s going to look great combined with the white leather seats on this one, too. Lexus is also giving the Inspiration Series blue LED dash lighting and “Lexus” puddle lamps below the doors.

There are only going to be 300 LS 500 Inspiration Series cars sold in America, and they’re going to be available to buy this fall. Mechanically, it’s exactly the same as a regular LS 500 with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. As for pricing on this limited-edition model, Lexus isn’t saying quite yet. A regular LS 500 similarly equipped is around the $100,000 mark, so look out for something in that range when we do get a price.

