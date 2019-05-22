2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 with a V8 and hybrid assist revealed

Although the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class midsize luxury crossover only launched with four- and six-cylinder engines, it was only a matter of time before a V8 option came along. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the first V8 isn't an AMG, but rather a regular Mercedes-Benz GLE 580.
The V8 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine shared with the recently revealed GLS-Class full-size crossover. That means it also packs a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system with an electric motor/generator that contributes 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque for short amounts of time. Overall output is 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which is 121 more horsepower and 147 more pound-feet of torque than the GLE's most powerful inline-six. Fuel economy numbers haven't been given, but expect them to be a bit less than the six-cylinder's numbers of 19 mpg in the city, 24 on the highway, and 21 combined.
Selecting the GLE 580 also brings a few extra standard features. It comes with air suspension, leather and the more aggressive AMG Line exterior package. Naturally, dual 12.3-inch screens and the hydraulic E-Body Control system are available. The crossover goes on sale later this year with a base price of $77,795, which is $15,650 more than the base six-cylinder GLE 450.
