2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro Edition pricing starts above $65,000

GMC is hard at work building carbon fiber beds for its CarbonPro trucks, so it's fitting that the company has finally released pricing for the 2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro Edition. It's not cheap by any measure. The most "affordable" for 2019 is the AT4 version starting at $66,635. It's also available in Denali trim, and that version starts at $70,020. Both represent an increase of $8,000 to $9,000 more over the base AT4 and Denali models.
That may seem like a lot to go from a steel bed to a carbon fiber one, but you're getting more than the bed for that money. GMC also includes unique badging, a Bluetooth bed speaker, rear-camera mirror, surround vision cameras, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, automatic headlights, power side steps, a sunroof, trailer tire pressure monitoring and a color heads-up display to both models. The AT4 specifically gets a Bose sound system, navigation, parking sensors and a cat-back exhaust, too. The Denali adds unique 22-inch wheels. Both only come with the 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic.
To equip a regular GMC Sierra AT4 similarly to the CarbonPro Edition, the price comes out to $64,110. The Denali comparably equipped to the CarbonPro is $67,940. So the bed itself is about $2,000 to $3,000.
The 2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro Edition trucks should be reaching dealers very soon. They will soon be supplanted by the 2020 version, which will add the new 3.0-liter diesel inline-six as an engine option. The AT4 CarbonPro will get some extra black accents for 2020, too.
That may seem like a lot to go from a steel bed to a carbon fiber one, but you're getting more than the bed for that money. GMC also includes unique badging, a Bluetooth bed speaker, rear-camera mirror, surround vision cameras, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, automatic headlights, power side steps, a sunroof, trailer tire pressure monitoring and a color heads-up display to both models. The AT4 specifically gets a Bose sound system, navigation, parking sensors and a cat-back exhaust, too. The Denali adds unique 22-inch wheels. Both only come with the 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic.
To equip a regular GMC Sierra AT4 similarly to the CarbonPro Edition, the price comes out to $64,110. The Denali comparably equipped to the CarbonPro is $67,940. So the bed itself is about $2,000 to $3,000.
The 2019 GMC Sierra CarbonPro Edition trucks should be reaching dealers very soon. They will soon be supplanted by the 2020 version, which will add the new 3.0-liter diesel inline-six as an engine option. The AT4 CarbonPro will get some extra black accents for 2020, too.