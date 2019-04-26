Petersen Museum collabs with Comic-Con Museum for 'Hollywood Dream Machines' exhibit

It's an incredible time to be a sci-fi enthusiast. Star Wars movies are popping out at an alarming rate, Avengers: Endgame is out now, Star Trek: Discovery just wrapped its second season, and the Petersen Automotive Museum is set to feature an exhibit with everybody's favorite movie rides. In collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum, "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" opens May 4.
The Petersen claims this as the largest exhibition of science fiction and fantasy vehicles in the world. It will have more than 40 different vehicles from more than 20 different movies across decades. It'll feature vehicles from Star Wars, Blade Runner, the Marvel universe (Black Panther), the D.C. universe (Batman), Transformers, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Hunger Games, Back to the Future, Death Race 2000, and Speed Racer, among others.
For those who wish to attend the opening-day event, which will include food, drinks, and music, tickets are available now, starting at $75. Otherwise, the exhibit will run for about six months at the Petersen Automotive Museum, located on Museum Row in Los Angeles.
