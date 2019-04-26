Official

Petersen Museum collabs with Comic-Con Museum for 'Hollywood Dream Machines' exhibit

More than 40 vehicles from more than 20 movies

Apr 26th 2019 at 3:18PM
  • Petersen Museum Hollywood Dream Machines
  • More than 40 movie cars will be shown off at the L.A. car museum.
  • Image Credit: Petersen Museum
It's an incredible time to be a sci-fi enthusiast. Star Wars movies are popping out at an alarming rate, Avengers: Endgame is out now, Star Trek: Discovery just wrapped its second season, and the Petersen Automotive Museum is set to feature an exhibit with everybody's favorite movie rides. In collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum, "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" opens May 4.

The Petersen claims this as the largest exhibition of science fiction and fantasy vehicles in the world. It will have more than 40 different vehicles from more than 20 different movies across decades. It'll feature vehicles from Star Wars, Blade Runner, the Marvel universe (Black Panther), the D.C. universe (Batman), Transformers, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Hunger Games, Back to the Future, Death Race 2000, and Speed Racer, among others.




In addition to the cars, the exhibit will be filled with several other movie artifacts to fill out the space and make it a true experience. There will be props, design drawings, and mixed-reality activities.

For those who wish to attend the opening-day event, which will include food, drinks, and music, tickets are available now, starting at $75. Otherwise, the exhibit will run for about six months at the Petersen Automotive Museum, located on Museum Row in Los Angeles.

Featured GalleryPetersen Museum Hollywood Dream Machines
Petersen Museum Hollywood Dream Machines
