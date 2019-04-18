Hyundai has the best taillights

When it comes to car design, we love great details. And while we were walking the floor of the New York Auto Show, it dawned on us that Hyundai has implemented some lovely details on its taillights and on a wide assortment of its cars. These details are so great, we wanted to share them with you.
The car that first reminded us that Hyundai is designing sweet lights is the 2020 Hyundai Venue. The lights are blocky exuding ruggedness, but they also feature glittery details like those on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon. These details are especially commendable on a low-priced mass market car.
We'll kick off the list with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Its vaguely boomerang-shaped lights look pretty normal at first, but if you look closely, the metallic gray accents next to it aren't just reflectors, but actual lights. There are lines of pinholes that let light through. It's a slick detail you'll only notice up close.
Then we have the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. When it illuminates, it looks like a funky graphic equalizer from a mid-2000s stereo. Too bad they don't pulse up and down to your music.
The 2019 Hyundai Nexo features some clear taillights that we haven't seen since mid-2000s Lexus products, and the shape of them is cool. Up close you'll notice little clear streaks like the veins of a leaf or streaks in ice.
And of course, we have to give a shout out to the 2020 Hyundai Sonata and its elegant, sweeping full-width taillights. Pleasingly, the light has a consistent brightness all the way around.
