BMW teases 2 Series Gran Coupe FWD compact sedan

Mercedes-Benz has its CLA, Audi has its A3, BMW will finally have its 2 Series Gran Coupe. The Munich maker teased a rear three-quarter view of the compact sedan ahead of a debut at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. Worldwide sales begin in spring 2020, and will "attract new target groups to BMW" thanks to its combination of "sporty, elegant, extravagant" abilities. And markets that like notchbacks.
The front-wheel-drive four-door expands the split in 2 Series powertrains. The Gran Coupe will ride on the same UKL architecture as the 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, while the next-gen 2 Series coupe and cabriolet remain rear-wheel drive. The question that demands to be answered is whether there will be a RWD M2 Gran Coupe. There've been rumors of such for three years now, but nothing confirmed. In February, Autocar reported a 365-hp M model is on the way to battle the all-wheel-drive Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.The decklid spoiler in the teaser photo is said to denote the hottest confirmed variant, the M Performance M235i. That will pack roughly 300 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque moving through an eight-speed automatic, with larger brakes and 18-inch wheels. Sources vary as to whether that gumption comes from a four-cylinder or an inline-six. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder can be expected to make its way here as well, its ponies numbering somewhere in the mid-200s. Other markets will get a wide choice of gas and diesel engines, and the option of a six-speed manual. It's been said that all U.S.-bound models will come with xDrive all-wheel drive.
A new interior will preview what's coming for the overhauled coupe due in 2020. Signaling a busy end-of-year for BMW's litter runts, the next-generation 1 Series gets a showing this year, too.
