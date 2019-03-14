Ford Transit Custom Sport earns its stripes with a more powerful engine

Ford of Europe has a history of cool vans, and it continues that with its latest lineup of Transit Sport vans. The headliner of the trio is the Transit Custom Sport, the biggest Sport version available. Under its stubby hood is the most powerful engine available in European Transits with 182 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder. That doesn't sound like much, but it's an improvement over the old engine that made 167 horsepower. More impressive is the 306 pound-feet of torque the engine cranks out, plus the fact that it can be coupled with a six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed auto is also available.
In addition to the most powerful engine option, the Transit Custom Sport gets retuned suspension for sportier driving dynamics. And to show the world it's sporty, it has racing stripes, bigger wheels, subtle fender flares and unique bumpers. It has us feeling a little jealous of Europe, but we can find solace in the fact that America actually gets even more potent vans. Our full-size Transit is available with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and it makes 310 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. You can even spec it with a limited-slip differential with a shorter 3.73 gear ratio compared with the standard 3.31 unit.
The other two Transit Sport models follow a similar pattern to the Custom with standard stripes and more aggressive exterior. The Transit Connect Sport comes with Ford's new turbocharged 1.5-liter diesel 4-cylinder. It's the same engine we get in the U.S.-spec Transit Connect with 120 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. But those lucky European buyers get the option of a manual transmission. The Transit Courier Sport has no American counterpart, and is a bit smaller and less powerful than the Connect. It has either a turbo 1.5-liter diesel or a turbo 1.0-liter gas engine, both making 99 horsepower and coupled to a manual transmission. The adorable Fiesta Van will also get a Sport model, and it will undoubtedly be the most fun.
