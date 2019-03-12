Watch the Ferrari F8 Tributo in its first official videos

The Ferrari 458 Italia has played a core role for the Italian brand since its debut all the way back in 2009 and has been in a perpetual state of improvement throughout the 10 years. It has evolved through numerous stages and earned a new name at each step, from the Speciale to the 488 GTB to the Pista to the newest model, the F8 Tributo. Although each car has the same genes, every one has a slightly different look due to numerous aerodynamic tweaks and subtle bodywork changes. The new angles are obvious in the Tributo's first official videos released this week.
The video above premieres the car in a mountainous environment with all the curvy roads one could ever need. It flips between close-ups of the car, driving shots, and hazy smoke-filled displays of power. The only negative is the super-quick cuts don't allow much time to stare.
The videos below put the F8 Tributo's aerodynamics and power on display. Several parts of the Tributo's salacious body is functional, including the front S-Duct, the front splitter, the underside vortex generators, the beefier rear spoiler, and the rear diffuser. It also has some hidden tricks using active features. Overall, Ferrari says it has 10 percent better efficiency than the 488 GTB.
