Pininfarina Battista debuts in Geneva with 1,900 horsepower and zero emissions

Pininfarina, the storied Italian design house, has been working on its own production car for the past few years. We've seen previews, teasers and more for more than a year. Hell, if you have the cash, you can even put in an application to buy one of the 150 that will be built. Finally, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the wraps have been pulled off the Pininfarina Battista, a sleek new 1,900-horsepower all-electric supercar that promises to be the most powerful road car ever to come out of Italy.
Power from the Rimac-supplied 120 kWh battery pack is sent to all four wheels, helping propel the Battista to 62 mph in fewer than 2 seconds and more than 180 mph in just 12 seconds. Torque output peaks at 1,696 pound-feet while the Battista itself tops out at 217 mph. To save weight, the Battista uses a carbon-fiber monocoque with carbon-fiber bodywork and an aluminum crash structure. Pininfarina doesn't list the car's weight, but the t-shaped battery resting in the middle of the car should help the Battista's overall balance. The carbon-ceramic brakes use six-piston calipers both front and rear.
The car is typically Pininfarina and Italian in design. The mid-engine proportions give it a vague Ferrari-like appearance, especially up front. That's not surprising considering just how many Ferrari designs have come from Pininfarina. The thin LED taillights are capped by an active spoiler. The charging port is in the rear, just at the tail end of the rear window. The Battista is set up for DC fast charging and has an estimated range of about 280 miles.
Only 150 will be built (50 to North America, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East/Asia) and Pininfarina says this is the first in a range of zero-emission performance vehicles. There's been talk of an SUV to follow the Battista. If it proves to be as bonkers as the Battista, we can't wait.
