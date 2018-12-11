Pininfarina electric hypercar officially named Battista

The Pininfarina electric hypercar has an official name now: Battista. It's a properly Italian name for the car company affiliated with the famous Italian design studio to use on its first car. Battista is the first name of Pininfarina's founder, Battista Farina.
With that we say goodbye to the PF0 codename the Italian/German car company has been using since officially launching earlier this year under new Mahindra ownership and HQ in Munich. As of now, Pininfarina is still claiming this will be the fastest and most powerful car ever designed and produced in Italy. We imagine Ferrari and Lamborghini are still grinding their gears over that statement. Power claims currently sit at 1,925 horsepower and 1,700 pound-feet of torque, leading to a claimed sub-2-second 0-60 mph time. A top speed of over 250 mph along with 300 miles of range are a couple of other impressive claims Pininfarina is making for its electric car.
The vehicle is going to use a Rimac-sourced electric powertrain and battery pack, which explains where Pininfarina is getting the outrageous performance specs. Rimac itself claims numbers that are equivalent or better than Pininfarina's for its Concept Two hypercar.
Only 50 of these are set to make their way stateside, with the rest of the world sharing the other 100 that Pininfarina plans to produce. There aren't a whole lot of people who can afford and want a $2.5 million electric car, but that's why Pininfarina is planning on introducing a lineup of "normal" cars after this one debuts. Three Pininfarina SUVs are supposedly set to be revealed in the next five years — all of these vehicles will be electric. The teasers for the Battista are set to stop at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, where the car will finally see the light of day.
