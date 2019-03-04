Every Bentley Continental GT No. 9 Edition has a piece of Le Mans history built in

Bentley is amidst a year-long celebration of its 100th birthday, and part of the festivities is the reveal of the "ultimate collector's version" of the new Continental GT. The Number 9 Edition by Mulliner is a highly customized tribute to Sir Henry Ralph Stanley 'Tim' Birkin and his "Blower" Bentley and includes a Le Mans artifact that gives the car an unattainable rarity.
As seen in the photos, this Continental GT wears its name on its nose. The large 9 in the grille is a nod to the No. 9 4.5-liter Blower Bentley that Birkin raced at the 1930 Le Mans 24 Hours. What Bentley claims to be the iconic Bentley racer of the pre-war era had a supercharger that upped power from 110 brake horsepower to 175. Now, in 2019, part of that racecar will be in each of the 100 No. 9 Edition cars.
Those familiar with the new Continental GT remember it features a "rotating display" within its dashboard. It can flip between a smooth piece of trim to the infotainment screen to an assembly of three dials and/or gauges. On the No. 9 Edition, the center gauge on the rotating display has a visible piece of the wooden seat from the 1930 Le Mans car. It can be seen at the 1:30 mark in the video below.
It is just one piece of the custom interior that also features turned aluminum trim, and a British Jaeger clock face inspired by the Blower's original dials. Customers have the choice between Cumbrian Green or Beluga leather, which Bentley says have increased gloss levels. The seat headrests and the door panels have been debossed with Bentley's "B" logo, and the door sill plates have plaques marking, "1 of 100." A final touch of elegance is the 18-karat gold plating on the vent pull knobs.
The No. 9 Edition comes in two colors: Viridian Green or Beluga Black. The 21-inch 10-spoke wheels can be ordered with color match, and several specialty badges have been added to the car, including "1919 to 2019" centenary badges that are seen on every Bentley built in 2019. The No. 9 comes standard with the Continental GT's Black Line package and the carbon bodykit package.
Bentley made no mention of price, but considering only 100 will be built, they're likely already accounted for. The No. 9 Edition will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
