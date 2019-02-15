Podcast

Subaru ice driving and Mercedes-AMG G 63 | Autoblog Podcast #571

Plus Kia Stinger update, Amazon invests in Rivian, Maserati Alfieri coming

Feb 15th 2019 at 4:25PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder. They kick things off by talking about the cars they've been driving: the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 and Autoblog's long-term Kia Stinger. Then they discuss hooning the Subaru BRZ, WRX and WRX STI on ice at the Subaru Winter Experience. Then they talk news, specifically Amazon investing $700 million in EV startup Rivian, and Maserati finally launching the Alfieri. Finally they help spend a listener's money on a new, green car.

Autoblog Podcast #571

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:

Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Information

Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63
Share This Photo X