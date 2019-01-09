Kenworth and Toyota partner on fuel cell heavy-duty trucks

Truck maker Kenworth and Toyota North America are joining hands to build a limited run of hydrogen fuel cell trucks. The venture follows a 2017-announced "Project Portal" experiment at the Port of Los Angeles, where Toyota said it would utilize fuel cell technology in heavy-duty trucks.
Ten Kenworth T680 trucks will be modified with Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, using a $41 million Zero and Near-Zero Emissions Freight Facilities grant awarded by the California Air Resources Board; these $41 million are said to be part of a $82 million zero-emissions program taking place in the Los Angeles ports and basin next year, which also includes new hydrogen infrastructure such as two new fueling stations.
The trucks will drive on routes around Los Angeles and further inland to San Bernardino. Their range is said to be over 300 miles in "normal drayage operating conditions." Earlier experiments with Mirai fuel cells provided a 200-mile range for Toyota's 2017 concept truck.
"This is an excellent opportunity for Kenworth and Toyota to work together to both explore and drive the development of advanced zero emission technologies that will play a critical role in the commercial transportation of the future," said Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and vice president of PACCAR, which builds Kenworths.
"This is not just a science experiment, the goal is to make a difference in society. To remove pollution and improve the air quality in and around the Port of Los Angeles," said Bob Carter, the executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America.
