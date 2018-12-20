Chevrolet launches production of medium-duty Silverado pickups

Chevrolet is marking its return to the medium-duty commercial truck market by launching production of the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD pickups from its assembly plant in Springfield, Ohio.
GM says its commercial business unit has enjoyed a record year, with deliveries up 12 percent in 2018 through the third quarter and a double-digit year-over-year sales increase expected with the new commercial Chevy trucks. GM last competed in the medium-duty segment nearly a decade ago with the Chevy Kodiak and the GMC TopKick.
The company says the new commercial trucks benefit from a smoothed-out, straight frame rail design that features no rivets, brackets or welds to obstruct custom upfit jobs, with seven cab-to-axle lengths to broaden versatility. Under the tall hood is a 6.6-liter Duramax turbocharged diesel V8 that makes 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Other noteworthy features are the ability of the front wheels to turn 50 degrees for improved maneuverability and ease of servicing the massive engine, plus refinements to make the trucks quieter and more comfortable.
As we previously reported, chassis cab versions of the trucks start at $48,495, including destination, with the most expensive variant being the 6500HD in four-wheel drive, starting at $61,245. Options include a twin-tank setup enabling up to 65 gallons of fuel, factory air suspension and an OnStar and 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity package. They should start rolling into select Chevy dealers before year's end.
