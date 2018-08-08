Ford builds its 10 millionth Mustang

2018 has been a big year for the Ford Mustang. All 2018 Ford Mustangs got a hefty boost in power to go with their revamped lines. Ford also re-launched the Bullitt edition Mustang as an even hotter version of the Mustang GT. Today, another historic moment for the pony car came with the 10 millionth example left the factory at Flat Rock, Mich.
That special car is a 2019 Ford Mustang GT convertible painted in Wimbledon White and fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. It may sound a little plain, but the specification was selected so that it matched the 1964.5 Ford Mustang that has serial number 1. That car was also a convertible in Wimbledon White.
The two differ in quite a few ways, though. That original, although powered by a V8, is a bit of a slug compared to the new model, since it has just 164 horsepower compared with the 460 of the new one. It also has half the gears of the new model with just three. But at least it was a manual, so you could make the most of those few gears.
Related Video:
That special car is a 2019 Ford Mustang GT convertible painted in Wimbledon White and fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. It may sound a little plain, but the specification was selected so that it matched the 1964.5 Ford Mustang that has serial number 1. That car was also a convertible in Wimbledon White.
The two differ in quite a few ways, though. That original, although powered by a V8, is a bit of a slug compared to the new model, since it has just 164 horsepower compared with the 460 of the new one. It also has half the gears of the new model with just three. But at least it was a manual, so you could make the most of those few gears.
Related Video: