How to change the oil in a Lamborghini Huracan: carefully

There are eight oil drain plugs on the underside of the Lamborghini Huracán. And to even get to those drain plugs, 3 covers and about 50 bolts have to first be removed. Suffice it to say, then, that changing the oil in a supercar like the Huracán is a tedious process. And you won't be taking the car to your local Jiffy Lube.
Royal Exotic Cars Fleet Manager Jesse Tang was recently filmed changing the oil in a Huracán that the company uses as a rental vehicle in Las Vegas. "It's kinda an expensive car for you to mess up, so ... we don't want to mess up," he says. And so Tang takes his time, checks to make sure he drains a full nine quarts of oil before buttoning everything back up and pouring fresh dino juice back inside the engine.
While it's not quite as complicated or as expensive as changing the oil in a Bugatti Veyron, a drain and refill in the Lamborghini Huracán doesn't look like a job for the average backyard mechanic. But most cars are a whole heck of a lot easier to service. If you want to learn how to change the oil in your own car, we've got you covered – just watch the video down below.
