Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nurburgring lap record

That's a hair faster than the Nio EP9 lap time from last year. The Nio knocked off the then-new Lamborghini Huracan Performante, so we're sure Nio is eager to get back out and have another go. While the times from Lamborghini and Nio might be impressive, they're way off the actual lap record.
Here we are. The Aventador SVJ laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:44:97 minutes! Stay tuned on our YouTube channel for the full lap record. Learn more on https://t.co/jsbJp2TedO#Lamborghini #AventadorSVJ pic.twitter.com/EAggjFBpeC— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 26, 2018
Just a couple of weeks ago, Porsche announced that its 919 Hybrid Evo — an unrestricted version of its Le Mans prototype race car — set a record of 5:19.546. That's nearly a minute and a half faster than road-legal cars.
The Aventador SVJ was piloted by Marco Mapelli, a factory-backed race car driver. The car was fitted with cameras and VBOX telemetry equipment to measure and verify the lap time. The Aventador SVJ's record was teased earlier this month with a new video, though a video of the full record-setting lap has yet to be released. Expect something soon, as well as outside verification so we don't get the whole "Lamborghini cheated" back and forth that went on after the Hurcan set its record.
