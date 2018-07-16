Nio EP9 EV sets its own Goodwood record

The Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only electric vehicle to set a record at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Chinese startup Nio showed up with its all-electric EP9, piloted by Peter Dumbreck, for the supercar shootout, and the car made a splash of its own, with a hill climb time of just 44.61 seconds.
While it's not as quick as the Volkswagen, Nio's sprint makes it the fastest road-legal car on this course, beating, as Motor Authority notes, the McLaren P1 LM's time of 47.07 seconds in 2016. The only modification on the Nio EP9: a set of racing slicks.
This isn't the first record set by the Chinese electric hypercar. Last year, the Nio EP9 set a record at the Nürburgring, lapping it in just 6:45.90. It's still the fastest EV at the 'Ring, and only a small handful of road-legal and race cars have ever done better.
With 1,342 horsepower, a top speed of 194 miles per hour, and can sprint from 0-124 mph in just 7.1 seconds, the EP9 is a beast. It's priced like it, too, at nearly $1.5 million and a very limited production run. The car is also fast without a human driver controlling it, circling Circuit of the Americas in 2:40.33 with a top speed of 160 mph.
For those who want the Nio name without the crazy price, the company has begun delivering its ES8 electric crossover in China. It's a bit more reasonable with 644 horsepower and a price tag of about $68,000.
