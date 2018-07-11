APR tunes Audi RS3 and TT RS to 459 hp with a warranty for less than $2k

The Audi RS3 and TT RS are well-liked here at the Autoblog office, thanks in no small part to their 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engines. They sound amazing, and the 400 horsepower each belts out make them wickedly fast little machines. Of course for some people, that's still not enough, even in such modestly-sized cars. That's where APR steps in, an American tuning company that specializes in Volkswagen and Audi products. The company just released some off-the-shelf tunes for both the RS3 and TT RS, and, while they won't make the cars as fast as that Dodge Demon-rivalling RS3 we covered recently, they're still impressive.
The base-level tune is known as the APR Plus tune set up for 91-octane fuel. Though the least potent option available, it still adds in impressive 59 horsepower and 97 pound-feet of torque to the factory numbers for totals of 459 and 451 respectively. That's a big gain. And even better, the APR Plus tune includes a warranty on the entire stock engine and drivetrain for the remainder of the original factory powertrain warranty. The cost for all of this is $1,899.99.
The other option is the APR Stage 1 tune. This doesn't come with a warranty, but it has other advantages. First of all, it only costs $999.99. So if you're not feeling a warranty is necessary, you can get the same performance as the APR Plus for nearly half the price. The Stage 1 tune can also be ordered with calibrations for higher octane fuels, and thus can make more power.
If you're fortunate to live where you can get 93-octane fuel, the tune can bring either Audi up to 476 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. For maximum power, there's an E85 version. This will let an RS3 or TT RS produce a stunning 542 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. It is worth noting that this tune is meant for only E85, and it won't automatically switch to a less aggressive tune should you decide to fill up with conventional gasoline instead. APR does offer a program switcher for $149.99 that will allow you to cycle through different tunes manually.
