2018 Hyundai Kona misses out on IIHS Top Safety Pick

There are many things good about the 2018 Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover SUV. The turbo engine gives it some real get-up-and-go, it handles surprisingly well, and it has a pleasant interior. But apparently it has a feature that's actually not good: the headlights. And they were bad enough that they kept the small crossover from getting the IIHS Top Safety Pick rating.
IIHS gave both the standard halogen headlights and the optional LED headlights a "Poor" rating in the organization's testing, the lowest possible score. The standard lights didn't provide enough illumination, and both sets of lights produced too much glare for oncoming drivers. Headlights have been a weak point for many new vehicles despite having crash test scores that would otherwise merit a Top Safety Pick rating.
The Kona is no exception in this regard, as it received a "Good" rating, the highest possible score, in all of its crash tests. Also, when equipped with optional forward collision prevention technology, it got the highest rating for crash prevention. This means it was able to stop the car before colliding with an object at speeds up to 25 mph. As such, we would say a Kona is still a good choice as a fun-to-drive, stylish crossover — if you can tolerate the headlights.
