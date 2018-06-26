BMW 3 Series wagon prototype gives us our best look yet at the new Bimmer

The next-generation BMW 3 Series is getting very close to production, and these latest spy photos give us our best look at the newest compact luxury car from the company. This is the first time we've seen the wagon variant, and it lacks much in the way of camouflage. It only has a thin vinyl wrap, no fake panels, and what appears to be completely production parts underneath.
Unsurprisingly, the car looks very much like a BMW. It has the trademark twin-kidney grille and a modest collection of creases, both convex and concave. Compared with the current 3 Series, though, the grille is much larger, both in width and height. The added width in particular tie it to the new 8 Series and upcoming Z4. The headlights have been made larger and meet up with each side of the grille, unlike the current model, which has a strip of chrome to connect the different parts.
The flanks of the car look about the same as the current model. But it looks like the Hofmeister kink in the rear pillar has been significantly toned down. The lower window line also appears to have a steeper rise than the current model. The rear fender has a fairly aggressive looking width to it.
Continuing the conservative update is the back end. The biggest difference is in the taillights. Though they have a similar outline to the current car, the rear lighting units are much slimmer and have more sculpting. The various creases and angles of the hatch aren't much different either, except for being a little more crisp and defined.
We expect the production BMW 3 Series to be shown by the end of the year, and this very finished looking prototype seems to support that expectation. Since BMW still offers a 3 Series wagon in the U.S., we expect that it will do so with this new generation, too. However, powertrain choices will probably continue to be slim. The car is currently only available in all-wheel-drive, automatic form here with either a gas or diesel turbocharged four-cylinder. Considering the state of diesel in America, it's certainly possible that the diesel will be dropped for the U.S.
