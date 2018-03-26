2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spied at 'Ring with smoother body

Land Rover is continuing testing of its updated Range Rover Evoque compact luxury crossover, and each time we see it, it has a bit less camouflage. The example shown above has the least yet, amounting mostly just to vinyl wrappings. This allows us to see most of the body without hindrance.
The new Evoque is substantially cleaner, smoother and more organic than the outgoing model. The substantial creases and sculpting give way for rolling curves. The bulging fenders have been shrunken significantly, and they no longer intrude on the hood. The fender vent looks to be larger now. It looks more like a tiny Range Rover now than the old one.
Land Rover hasn't given any specific time frames for when we'll see a new Range Rover Evoque revealed. We expect to see it by the end of the year, though, especially considering how much closer the prototype is looking to production-spec.
We expect the engine lineup to be updated. The Evoque platform is shared with the Jaguar E-Pace, which has two versions of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. One makes 246 horsepower, and one makes 296 horsepower. We wouldn't be surprised if both show up, but at least the lower power version should be offered, since it offers several extra horses over the current engine.
