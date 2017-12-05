Lexus LF-1 Limitless looks like a curvy crossover concept

Lexus released a teaser for a new concept that will make its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and it has quite the name. The company calls it the LF-1 Limitless, a name that wouldn't sound out of place on a battleship. According to Lexus, the name was chosen because this concept "is a flagship crossover that redefines the boundaries of luxury."
Frankly, the boundaries that make up the high-dollar crossover segment are definitely well-tread by now. What we can tell is that the concept's heavily raked D-pillar suggests it will have a coupe-inspired look similar to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. The bodywork features many curvy lines and exaggerated wheel arches. It will be interesting if this LF-1 has flagship size to go with its flagship description, which would put it in competition with the upcoming Audi Q8.
This concept is well-worth keeping an eye on, since Lexus has a history of previewing future production models with the LF moniker. Examples include 2009's LF-Ch that became the CT 200h, 2012's LF-LC coupe that became the LC 500, 2013's LF-NX that became the Lexus NX crossover, and 2015's LF-FC that became the new LS sedan. Not everything makes it to production, such as the LF-SA mini car, and the LF-C2 that suggested an RC convertible. But there's a strong enough history of production cars coming from LF concepts that this LF-1 could be the preview of a new production model.
