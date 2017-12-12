Tesla Model S shooting brake design images revealed

Back in October, we brought you news about a Tesla Model S shooting brake under development by a Dutch customizer best known for turning luxury cars into limousines, and also the novelty of converting a Model S into a hearse(!). Today we have new design renderings for the electric car, and we can report they look much, much better than that strange-looking hearse.

We also now know the name of the designer behind the project: Niels van Roij, a London-based Dutch car designer who has worked on projects including the Future London Taxi and, eight years ago, a TVR Artemis concept. His Model S conversion adds a new sculpted rear end with a bold stance, a longer roof and extensive chrome around the side windows that van Roij says adds visual length and "reduces the extra optical mass" of a station wagon.

Van Roij in a release said his team developed 16 different design themes from three initial propositions before settling on the final design. "The conversion merges seamlessly with the Tesla base vehicle, whilst clearly communicating through form, design language and materials that this is a tailor-made Shooting Brake," he said, adding that more bespoke conversion are planned based on different platforms.

The car is being commissioned by Dutch shooting brake collector and EV enthusiast Floris de Raadt, and just 20 units are planned to be built by RemetzCar near Amsterdam. It goes on sale the first week of March 2018, but there's no word on price.



