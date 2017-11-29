The 2018 BMW M5 will cost $172 per horsepower

The new 2018 BMW M5 is a hell of a machine on paper. It's up on power, traction, and it's way quicker than the outgoing car. That's mainly because there's AWD (which you can, interestingly enough, switch into a pure RWD mode if you're so inclined), which helps put all the power down. And while all this advancement comes at an increased cost – some $8,500 more when compared base new M5 to old M5 – there's a silver lining: each pony costs $35 less. What a deal!
The 2018 BMW M5 starts at $103,595, which, in case you're interested, works out to $172 per horsepower. The last BMW M5, which powered two fewer wheels and came with 40 less horsepower, was $95,095. That's $207 per pony, so by this metric the new 2018 M5 is a bargain. More driven wheels! More brute power! Less relative cost! The relentless march of progress, embodied in BMW's iconic M product.
There are other general improvements to help justify the price creep, mainly improved handling hardware including firmer anti-roll bars and extra chassis bracing. The track is slightly wider, too.
If you're interested in one of the First Edition cars BMW previously announced, we don't have pricing info yet but we'll share it when it's available.
