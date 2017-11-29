Tesla Model 3's 310-mile maximum range confirmed by EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed on its official site that the Tesla Model 3 has a maximum rated electric range of 310 miles. For those keeping track, this rating makes Tesla's lower-cost sedan one of the most efficient vehicles on the road with ratings of 131 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) city, 120 MPGe highway, and 126 MPGe combined. The EPA's math suggests that the average Model 3 owner will save around $4,500 in five years of ownership versus the average new vehicle sold in America in 2017.
These ratings apply only to the long-range Model 3 that has a base price of $44,000. Lower-end Model 3s that start at $35,000 — and which won't be in production until well into 2018 — have a promised range of 220 miles. And even the long-range Model 3 that's being produced now is rolling out in extremely limited numbers. As of today, Tesla is thought to be building about three Model 3s per day, which is well shy of initial projections. Tesla says it should be producing 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of March 2018.
