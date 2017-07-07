  2. Spy Shots

Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid spied using V6 power

Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid
  • Image Credit: CarPix

Bentley confirmed plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentayga in early 2015 and said the electric SUV would be ready for 2017. It seems that the luxury automaker will keep its word, because one of our spy photographers spotted this nearly undisguised model out testing. It looks identical to the normal Bentayga, with the exception of an additional little flap on the left side for a plug.

Although Bentley confirmed the hybrid's development way back in 2015, it left out a few details about what the powertrain would be, only saying it would either be a V8 or a V6. Our spy photographer was able to shed some light on this by looking up the prototype's registration. Apparently it has a 3.0-liter engine under its proud hood, so it's a reasonable bet the Bentayga has a V6.

Since Bentley promised the hybrid would be ready for 2017, and because this car is hiding almost nothing, we would expect to see the car make a full debut by the end of the year. It should have an electric range of just over 30 miles.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryBentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Spy Photos Bentley Crossover SUV Hybrid Luxury 2018 bentley bentayga hybrid bentley bentayga bentley bentayga hybrid spy shots

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Lost Art of High Performance Driving: How to Get the Most Out of Your Modern Performance Car ...
Ultimate Speed Secrets: The Complete Guide to High-Performance and Race Driving
Physics for Gearheads: An Introduction to Vehicle Dynamics, Energy, and Power - with Examples fro...
BMW 3 Series (E90, E91, E92, E93) Service Manual: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30224 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 24-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Bosch ICON 22B Wiper Blade - 22" (Pack of 1)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

The Lost Art of High Performance Driving: How to Get the Most Out of Your Modern Performance Car ...
2014-2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed Select-Fit Car Cover
Bentley Since 1965
Budge Lite Car Cover Fits Sedans up to 264 inches, B-5 - (Polypropylene, Gray)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Mini Cooper S, Lancia Flaminia GTL, Bentley Mulsanne, Porsche 911
Ep. - 5
Clive Cussler's Bentley & Dussenburg, Burt Reynolds Edition Trans Am
Auto Mundial 03/12/17
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

Share This Photo X