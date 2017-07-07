Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid spied using V6 power

Although Bentley confirmed the hybrid's development way back in 2015, it left out a few details about what the powertrain would be, only saying it would either be a V8 or a V6. Our spy photographer was able to shed some light on this by looking up the prototype's registration. Apparently it has a 3.0-liter engine under its proud hood, so it's a reasonable bet the Bentayga has a V6.
Since Bentley promised the hybrid would be ready for 2017, and because this car is hiding almost nothing, we would expect to see the car make a full debut by the end of the year. It should have an electric range of just over 30 miles.
