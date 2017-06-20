Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash rating

The Bolt's crash performance has led the IIHS to give the new plug-in its "Top Safety Pick" certification. It earned a rating of "good" in the five types of crashworthiness tests: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints. We can see how it performs in these crash test videos, which shows how the front of the car – which lacks the bulky engine most cars put in front of the driver – crumples nicely to absorb the impact. Front and side-curtain airbags help protect the occupants as well.
The Bolt's optional Forward Collision Alert and Front Pedestrian Braking systems help it earn a "superior" crash prevention rating. IIHS says it the car avoided collisions at 12 and 25 miles per hour on a test track.
There is one higher rating than the "Top Safety Pick," for which the Bolt fell short. To earn "Top Safety Pick +," a car must also have headlights rated "good" or "acceptable." While IIHS says the Bolt's headlights provide "fair to good visibility," the glare they produce for oncoming vehicles earn them a "poor" rating overall.
You can read more about the test results at the IIHS website.
Related Video: