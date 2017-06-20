  2. Official

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash rating

It falls just short of 'Top Safety Pick +.'

Last week, we saw the Tesla Model X earn five-star crash ratings across the board from the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA). Now, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has smashed up a number of Chevrolet Bolt EVs in the name of safety, and filmed the tests for our sadistic viewing pleasure.

The Bolt's crash performance has led the IIHS to give the new plug-in its "Top Safety Pick" certification. It earned a rating of "good" in the five types of crashworthiness tests: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints. We can see how it performs in these crash test videos, which shows how the front of the car – which lacks the bulky engine most cars put in front of the driver – crumples nicely to absorb the impact. Front and side-curtain airbags help protect the occupants as well.

The Bolt's optional Forward Collision Alert and Front Pedestrian Braking systems help it earn a "superior" crash prevention rating. IIHS says it the car avoided collisions at 12 and 25 miles per hour on a test track.

There is one higher rating than the "Top Safety Pick," for which the Bolt fell short. To earn "Top Safety Pick +," a car must also have headlights rated "good" or "acceptable." While IIHS says the Bolt's headlights provide "fair to good visibility," the glare they produce for oncoming vehicles earn them a "poor" rating overall.

You can read more about the test results at the IIHS website.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Videos Chevrolet GM Safety Electric chevy bolt crash test iihs iihs top safety pick official

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Complete Book of Corvette - Revised & Updated: Every Model Since 1953 (Complete Book Series)
Haynes Chevrolet Silverado GMC Sierra: 1999 Thru 2006/2WD-4WD (Haynes Repair Manual)
Duramax Diesel Engine Repair Manual: Chrevrolet and GMC Trucks & Vans 6.6 liter (402 cu in) Turbo...
Chevy Chevelle Fifty Years
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Soondar® 2PCS Wireless Car Projection Light LED Door Welcome Ghost Shadow Light Logo for CHEVROLE...
2006-2010 Chevrolet Impala (w/ remote start) Factory Keyless Entry Remote
OxGord Signature Car Cover - 100 Water-Proof 5 Layers - True Mastepiece - Ready-Fit Semi Glove Fi...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits 2007-2014 Chevy Tahoe Suburban / 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalad...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Road to SEMA
Infestation of the Slaughter House Car Show
Alfa Romeo Junior Z, Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, Maserati Merak
Sport Truck Stoppage
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X