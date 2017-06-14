VW’s new three-row Tiguan crossover will start at $26,245

Volkswagen's priced the new, longer, seat-ier Tiguan crossover, and it's a tad more expensive than the outgoing base two-row model. The difference is $350, and the extra seats (standard in front-wheel-drive models, optional in 4Motion AWD models) and extra length probably account for most of the discrepancy.

As we mentioned at launch, "new" is kind of a misnomer. This revamped Tiguan has been on sale in Europe for a while in short-wheelbase form, but the long-wheelbase version is new. It's 10.7 inches longer overall, on a 4.4 inch longer wheelbase. The extra length, of course, is to house those extra seats.

If you want a 4Motion Tiguan, you'll need to shell out $1,300 extra. And if you want the third-row seats, too, that's a $500 option. The most expensive trim level, the SEL Platinum, comes with 19-inch alloys, LED adaptive headlights, power mirrors and liftgate, leather, and a host of standard driver assistance features starting at $37,150 in front-drive form.

The Tiguan should be on sale soon with one powertrain (and only one powertrain): the familiar 2.0-liter TSI engine (184 horsepower, 221 pound feet) and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

