Why can't we have nice things? A bunch of cool wagons not sold in America

For the introduction of the Genesis brand to Europe, Hyundai Group's luxury arm cooked up something special for those on the Continent: the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. Or, a wagon, in American speak. It's quite fetching and kinda makes us want to move to France or Portugal or possibly a warmer bit of Sweden. It also got us thinking about all the other wagons you can get in Europe that will never set tire upon a boat to be shipped across the pond. This gallery doesn't have every Wagon/Estate/Touring/Avant/Shooting Brake/SportCombi available over there since we really wanted to stick with the vaguely interesting stuff we actually lament not getting the chance to drive. Apologies to the Toyota Corolla wagon. Now, onto some forbidden fruit. This may be depressing.