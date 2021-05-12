Why can't we have nice things? A bunch of cool wagons not sold in America

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
For the introduction of the Genesis brand to Europe, Hyundai Group's luxury arm cooked up something special for those on the Continent: the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. Or, a wagon, in American speak. It's quite fetching and kinda makes us want to move to France or Portugal or possibly a warmer bit of Sweden. It also got us thinking about all the other wagons you can get in Europe that will never set tire upon a boat to be shipped across the pond. This gallery doesn't have every Wagon/Estate/Touring/Avant/Shooting Brake/SportCombi available over there since we really wanted to stick with the vaguely interesting stuff we actually lament not getting the chance to drive. Apologies to the Toyota Corolla wagon. Now, onto some forbidden fruit. This may be depressing.
Ford Focus ST Wagon
Not only do we no longer get the Focus ST or the regular Focus, we also don't get the wagon. But don't worry, we still get the EcoSport.
Skoda Superb Scout
Think of the Scout as the Allroad of Skoda (Volkswagen's well-regarded Czech-made brand). There's a regular Superb Estate as well.
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake
Would the Arteon be more memorable here in the States if it was just sold as the Shooting Brake? Couldn't hurt, no one buys the regular one.
Volkswagen Golf Estate (Wagon)
We used to get the Golf SportWagen (and Alltrack), but won't be getting the next-generation version, seen here.
Seat Leon Estate
A Seat Leon is like a Volkswagen Golf, but spicier in appearance and driving dynamics. It hails from Spain.
Cupra Leon Estate
If a Seat Leon is like a Volkswagen Golf, but spicier, the Cupra Leon dumps a bunch of chili into the paella.
Skoda Octavia Estate
Much like the Leon Estate, the Octavia Estate is based on the Golf but it's boxier? More luxurious? Cheaper? Actually, I'm not really sure what Skoda is going for these days. Let's just stick with Bohemian.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate
Yep, there's a C-Class wagon in Europe. It's quite pretty. And you can also get it as the AMG C 63S. Yep, sure wouldn't want that heap over here.
Peugeot 508 SW
The 508 used to be ghastly. Now it's gorgeous and you can get it as a wagon. Well, if you live in Belgium or something.