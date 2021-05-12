Photos

Why can't we have nice things? A bunch of cool wagons not sold in America

  • Image Credit: Genesis

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

For the introduction of the Genesis brand to Europe, Hyundai Group's luxury arm cooked up something special for those on the Continent: the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. Or, a wagon, in American speak. It's quite fetching and kinda makes us want to move to France or Portugal or possibly a warmer bit of Sweden. It also got us thinking about all the other wagons you can get in Europe that will never set tire upon a boat to be shipped across the pond. This gallery doesn't have every Wagon/Estate/Touring/Avant/Shooting Brake/SportCombi available over there since we really wanted to stick with the vaguely interesting stuff we actually lament not getting the chance to drive. Apologies to the Toyota Corolla wagon. Now, onto some forbidden fruit. This may be depressing. 
  • Image Credit: BMW

BMW 5 Series Touring

  • Image Credit: Ford

Ford Focus ST Wagon

Not only do we no longer get the Focus ST or the regular Focus, we also don't get the wagon. But don't worry, we still get the EcoSport.
  • Image Credit: VW

Skoda Superb Scout

Think of the Scout as the Allroad of Skoda (Volkswagen's well-regarded Czech-made brand). There's a regular Superb Estate as well.
  • Image Credit: VW

Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake

Would the Arteon be more memorable here in the States if it was just sold as the Shooting Brake? Couldn't hurt, no one buys the regular one.
  • Image Credit: VW

Volkswagen Golf Estate (Wagon)

We used to get the Golf SportWagen (and Alltrack), but won't be getting the next-generation version, seen here.
  • Image Credit: VW

Seat Leon Estate

A Seat Leon is like a Volkswagen Golf, but spicier in appearance and driving dynamics. It hails from Spain. 
  • Image Credit: VW

Cupra Leon Estate

If a Seat Leon is like a Volkswagen Golf, but spicier, the Cupra Leon dumps a bunch of chili into the paella. 
  • Image Credit: VW

Skoda Octavia Estate

Much like the Leon Estate, the Octavia Estate is based on the Golf but it's boxier? More luxurious? Cheaper? Actually, I'm not really sure what Skoda is going for these days. Let's just stick with Bohemian.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate

Yep, there's a C-Class wagon in Europe. It's quite pretty. And you can also get it as the AMG C 63S. Yep, sure wouldn't want that heap over here. 
  • Image Credit: PSA

Peugeot 508 SW

The 508 used to be ghastly. Now it's gorgeous and you can get it as a wagon. Well, if you live in Belgium or something.
  • Image Credit: BMW

BMW 3 Series Touring

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Shooting Brake

Mazda 6 Wagon

