Surely you've noticed the recent proliferation of eco-friendly vehicle options in the United States. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are all over the place, and pure electric vehicles that completely lack internal combustion engines are making major inroads.

That means electrified vehicles are going to start showing up on the used market in much greater numbers in the coming years. Which EVs are expected to best hold their value? For that, we turn to Kelley Blue Book, which released its annual study on depreciation and included electric vehicles.

