We've created a list of vehicles that should be good for grads or first-time car buyers. We capped our hypothetical investment at $25,000. With 20 percent down plus tax, title and license, that leaves a finance balance of $20,000. And that, over 60 months, gives us payments of approximately $370/month. Although that isn’t a small amount, within the context of college graduation and two years without payments we’re hoping it’s a formula that would work.

We've generally focused on cars with some utility such as hatchbacks and small crossovers. Frequent moves can be a fact of life for post grads, and having a versatile vehicle can be indispensable. We've also put a priority on fuel economy, general long-term running costs, and in a few instances, driving enjoyment, since we prefer cars with a pulse (and we hope you do too).

