Porsche's latest limited-edition 911 is a tribute to the original 911 Turbo unveiled in 1974. Following in the footsteps of the 911 Sport Classic and the 911 Dakar, among others, the 911 Turbo 50 Years stands out with carefully-curated throwback styling cues inside and out.

Although the 911 range recently received a round of mid-cycle updates, the 911 Turbo 50 Years model is based on the pre-facelift Turbo S. Several styling details set it apart from the standard Turbo S, including vinyl decals on both sides, Anthracite Gray exterior accents, and a specific "Turbo 50" emblem on the engine cover. It's also the first 911 featuring a color called Turbonite that's only offered on Turbo models.

Turbonite-finished 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design center-locking wheels add a finishing touch to the exterior styling. There's more inside, however. Opening the doors reveals LED puddle lights that project the image of a turbocharger onto the ground next to the car. The front and rear seat centers and the door panels feature McKenzie tartan upholstery, and Porsche sprinkled additional Turbonite accents throughout the cabin. The "Turbo 50" logo on the headrests and on the right side of the dashboard reminds passengers they're not in a standard Turbo S.

Buyers who want additional retro details can order the optional Heritage Design Package. It gives customers access to Aventurine Green Metallic paint, though they can also select a color from the 911's standard palette or request a special color from Porsche's paint-to-sample program. The package also bundles white exterior graphics, 1964-style Porsche emblems inside and out, and even more tartan upholstery.

Mechanically, the 911 Turbo 50 Years is identical to the Turbo S. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 3.7-liter flat-six rated at 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution. Porsche quotes a 2.7-second sprint from zero to 62 mph, while hitting 124 mph takes 8.9 seconds.

The list of standard features includes a sport exhaust system, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) technology that lowers the ride height by about 10 millimeters, and a front-axle lift system. Carbon-ceramic brakes keep the flat-six's power in check.

Porsche will build 1,974 units of the 911 Turbo 50 Years. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but don't expect a bargain-bin-like price. If you like watches as much as cars, Porsche Design is releasing a 911 Turbo 50 Years-themed watch that's also limited to 1,974 units.

