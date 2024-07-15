2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ comes loaded; pricing starts where promised

Initial pricing is out for the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, according to GM Authority. When Cadillac introduced the battery-electric 'Slade last August, we were told pricing would start around $130,000. That's right on the money, the first of four trims starting at $129,990 after the $2,290 destination charge — the delivery fee $295 more than the charge levied on the V8-powered Escalade. GM distinguishes Escalade IQ trims by the numbers 1 and 2, we wouldn't be surprised if these turn into something like Premium or Platinum once the market rollout really begins. Trims and MSRPs are:

Luxury 1: $129,990

$129,990 Sport 1: $130,490

$130,490 Luxury 2: $149,990

$149,990 Sport 2: $150,490

All trims come with a 24-module Ultium battery pack of at least 200 kWh, powering a motor on each axle for all-wheel drive. The motors make a combined 650 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque on the regular, the Velocity Max mode increases output to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft. Given a responsible right foot, Cadillac estimates range at 460 miles on a full charge, 10 miles above the initial estimate.

Every trim comes with a heap of standard kit. The differences between Luxury and Sport are the usual, shiny accents on the Luxury like Galvano door handles and 24-inch wheels with polished and machined faces, instead of the Sport's body-colored door handles and diamond-cut 24-inch wheels with dark tintcoat accents. Among the differences between the lower and upper versions of these trims, base Luxury and Sport come with a 11.5-kWh onboard charging module and can option up to a 19.2-kWh module, while the upper trims come with the faster charger. The upper trims also come with massaging front seats with powered bolsters, memory functions for the driver and front passenger seats, power open and power close doors, laser-etched and backlit wood trim, Cadillac's Night Vision, a 36- or 40-speaker AKG audio system depending on whether the Executive Second-Row Seating Package is ordered, and the Smart Trailering Package and integrated brake controller.

The extra-cost options list is short on substantial items, a rear seat entertainment system available on all variants for $1,995, the lower trims able to buy into the Smart Trailering Package for $2,470, and Executive Seating available only on the Sport trims for $7,500. Buyers in California will be obligated to add Mobile Service Plus for $799. GM introduced the mobile technician program in 2024, expanding it in 2025. It's an option everywhere but California, $599 for all GM brands save for Cadillac.

Spendy cosmetic choices include a black painted roof for $1,100, Black Cherry Tintcoat for $1,225, and Midnight Steel Frost paint for $5,925. If an Escalade IQ shopper could add every option possible for the Sport 2 trim, they'd be looking at around $169,000 before taxes and fees, about the same sum as a fully loaded V8-powered Escalade-V ESV.