Travis Pastrana's 1983 Subaru GL makes 862 horsepower

Travis Pastrana and Hoonigan know a thing or two about fast Subarus, and his latest Gymkhana car is likely his wildest yet. It was revealed earlier this year, and it's named the "Family Huckster." Now, we finally have detailed specifications on the outrageous, all-wheel-drive, carbon-fiber covered 1983 GL station wagon.

Admittedly, there aren't many components left on the Family Huckster that still carry a Subaru parts number. Riding on one-of-a-kind eight-spoke KMC wheels, the wagon features an ultra-wide body kit and a tubular space frame. All of the body panels were made with carbon fiber to keep weight in check, and Hoonigan added a suite of active aerodynamic add-ons that includes flaps integrated into the wheel arch flares and a huge wing out back. The flaps can be operated automatically or manually, while the wing is deployed electro-pneumatically.

From the driver's seat, Pastrana will face a custom-made, 12-inch digital instrument cluster that looks like it comes from the 1980s. His team also added blue carbon fiber (Subaru often put blue plastic in its cars during the early 1980s) and a radio from a 1983 GL.

Power comes from a Subaru-sourced flat-four turbocharged to 862 horsepower. Details about the modifications made to the engine haven't been published but they must be extensive. In comparison, a stock, entry-level 1983 GL had a 1.6-liter flat-four rated at 67 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque. The four-cylinder spins the four wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission, and a World Rally Championship-spec long-travel suspension connects the car to the ground. We can't wait to see (and hear!) this car in action, and we don't have long to wait.

Pastrana's Family Huckster will make its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed next week, where it will compete in the Hillclimb Shootout. In 2021, the race car driver took second place in the event in a heavily-modified WRX STI called Airslayer. He's hoping to land on the podium again in the GL. Looking ahead, the wagon will get a starring role in the next Gymkhana film that's scheduled to be released later in 2022.

