2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition ruggedizes the little SUV

Every car company needs a toughened-up version of their crossover SUVs now, and Nissan learned that already with the Pathfinder Rock Creek edition. So naturally, the 2025 Nissan Rogue gets the same treatment. It's the big addition for the new model year, along with some detail changes to available ProPilot Assist and onboard cameras.

The Rogue Rock Creek borrows heavily from the Pathfinder, even adopting the same sort of grille with three highlighted faux openings that call back to the original Pathfinder. The front fascia is mostly covered in gloss black now, too, plus a couple red-orange accent marks that suggest recovery hooks, but are not actually recovery hooks. More functional are the tubular roof rails that come with crossbars, as well as the unique black and orange wheels. Those are shod in all-terrain tires measuring about 29 inches in diameter (235/65R17). The Rock Creek Edition also gets hill descent control, plus it has an off-road mode for the surround-view cameras that stays operational up to 12 mph. That way you can use it to navigate over and around obstacles more easily. And of course, the Rock Creek edition can only be had with all-wheel drive.

Inside, the Rock Creek edition gets upholstery and trim to match the outside. The seats have black leatherette and water-resistant cloth inserts, and there are orange stitched accents throughout. Heated seats and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area are standard, and an optional premium package adds a wireless charger, heated wheel, power passenger seat, memory settings for mirrors and driver seat, autodimming rearview mirror, LED accent lights and a power hatchback.

The rest of the line-up sees much more modest changes. The Rogue can now be optioned with ProPilot Assist 2.1, the hands-free highway driving assist. It can handle single-lane operation and highway curves. That ProPilot Assist 2.1 feature is part of a Technology Package that also adds a new wide-angle front camera view for aiding visibility around pillars and other obstacles, plus an invisible hood view. These features are only available on the SL and Platinum trim levels. We're a little surprised the invisible hood camera view isn't available for the Rock Creek edition.

The 2025 Rogue goes on sale this summer. Pricing will be announced soon.