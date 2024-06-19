Lego Ferrari F40 and Camaro NASCAR ZL1 join Speed Champions line

Two upcoming licensed Lego cars have leaked. A Ferrari F40 and a new version of a NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 will be joining the Speed Champions line. Both are scheduled for an August 2024 release.

This isn't the first time Lego has produced a Ferrari F40 set. In 2015, a large-scale F40 kit from the more advanced Creator Expert line came in at 1,158 pieces and a $99.99 price tag, and was designed for ages 14 and up. The Speed Champions kits are smaller, usually between 200 and 400 pieces. They typically retail for $26.99 and are designed for ages 9 and up.

In 2019 Lego released a 198-piece Speed Champions kit of the Ferrari F40 Competizione, a more powerful track-prepped version of the F40 road car with only 10 built. Perhaps the most obscure Lego F40 of them all is a Shell filling station promotion from Hong Kong that offered one of six Ferraris when you topped off your tank in 2012.

The Camaro is also the third iteration of Chevrolet's Next Gen NASCAR Cup racer. In 2019 Lego released a 193-piece Speed Champions kit, and currently there's a more advanced 672-piece Technic NASCAR Camaro ZL1 set available for $49.99.

To be honest the new 328-piece Camaro kit doesn't look all that Camaro-y. It could be any generic car if it weren't for the headlights and windshield banner, both of which are stickers. The 318-piece F40, on the other hand, is an unmistakable representation of Ferrari's 80s supercar. Pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, but expect each one to retail at or around $26.99 in line with other Speed Champions series.

Earlier this year released five other Speed Champions kits, allowing fans to build a Lamborghini V12 Vision Gran Turismo, Aston Martin Vantage safety car and AMR23 Formula 1 race car, as well as a Mercedes AMG G 63 and SL 63 Roadster.