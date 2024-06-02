Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack duo headline Pikes Peak effort

There are two Hyundai Sonata race cars contesting the Nurburgring 24-hour race, so Hyundai chose the German venue to show off the modded Ioniq 5 racers headed to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb toward the end of June. Two purpose-built racers called the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec EV will attempt to put Hyundai's name next to the Pikes Peak record in the Electric Modified SUV/Crossover class. That shouldn't be too difficult, seeing as the record has never been claimed. The Koreans aren't taking chances, though, using its eN1 Cup Car in the company's one-make race series as a base, then unlocking 677 horsepower from the e-motors, a 36-hp boost over the street car's total output.

The widebody panels, mongo front spoiler, and huge rear wing deliver proper time attack vibes and create about four times more downforce than the race car. The five-way adjustable suspension working 18-inch forged wheels in Yokohama Advan 005 slicks will deliver proper grip. The six-piston brakes in front and four-piston in back provide plenty of anchor. Pikes Peak organizers usually require EVs to blare what sounds like an alarm siren. Hyundai decided to turn up the volume of its N Active Sound+ system instead, creating simulated engine noise up to 120 decibels.

The TA Spec EV will join two production examples of the Ioniq 5N, also going for records. Nothing's changed on the road cars from what's on the showroom floor other than safety features common to such a competition. The back seats have been omitted to fit a roll cage, there's a fire suppression system, and Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans driver's seat with a six-point Sabelt harness. Underneath, there will be the everyday dual-motor powertrain sending a max 641 horsepower through Yokohama Advan tires.

Robin Shute, who won the overall title at last year's PPIHC, and Hyundai World Rally Championship team driver Dani Sordo are driving the Ioniq 5 N TA Spec EVs. Eleven-time PPIHC winner Paul Dallenbach and ex-Hoonigan executive and PPIHC first-timer Ron Zaras will pilot the production cars. We'll get our our first glimpse of them on the mountain when testing start on June 18.