2025 Rivian R1 certification document reveals new battery, wheel options

Someone at Rivian Forums secured a portion of Rivian's application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its 2025 model range. The document covers new features headed to the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, some of which deliver on tech Rivian CEO R. J. Scaringe spoke of a couple of years ago. One such change is the arrival of a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which Scaringe dropped into the 'Coming Soon' column back in 2022, used for the entry-level Standard pack. LFP batteries are going into more vehicles of late as automakers work to pry profit out of electric vehicles, LFP being a less costly chemistry than the nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA) chemistry the automaker currently uses. But those vehicles tend to be further down on the price spectrum than the R1 models, such as the delivery vans Rivian makes that already use LFP.

The paperwork shows a capacity of 92.5 kWh. This is interesting because not only is that smaller than the current pack's 105.9 kWh, the LFP batteries aren't as energy dense as the an NCA pack of the same capacity. Last year, the company said it would use cell-to-pack installation for the LFP units — the same process Hyundai's employing in its new eM platform — it doesn't appear that's the case, but we can't be sure. Pack volume has shrunk from 562 liters to 505 liters (19.8 cubic feet to 17.8 cubes). The smaller pack means less weight, the EPA documents claiming the new LFP module is 1,602 pounds instead of 1,754 pounds.

Countering the LFP's decreased performance in cold weather compared to NCA, all Rivians for 2025 will come with a heat pump, a feature we're surprised it took this long for Rivian to add, and a dedicated heater for the high-voltage battery. Max charging will be 210 kW, 10 kW slower than the current max, plugged into the rig's CCS charger. The Tesla NACS ports won't be ready at the start of the 2025 model year, looks like, owners will need to use the supplied adapter.

Another range-dependent change comes down even lower, at the contact patch. Appears that Rivian is scrapping its 21-inch wheel, leaving either the 20-incher that comes with the all-terrain package, or two 22-inch options, one designed for performance, the other for aero efficiency. In the documents, the automaker gives estimated range for the R1S with the LFP pack and Dual Motor drivetrain on 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires as 258 miles, on 22-inch wheels range rises to 270 miles.

Three last mechanical changes are engineers adding a dedicated heater for the high-voltage battery, relocating the air conditioning compressor to reduce NVH in the cabin, and the A/T tires on the 20-inch wheels adding more sidewall, going from 275/60 to 275/65.

Cosmetically, X user EVguyZach happened on the exterior palette and new interior options. Among them are a range of more expensive colors, hues that cost $1,750 now going up to $2,500. On the other hand, Midnight and Red Canyon will cost less, dropping from $2,500 to $1,750. The Black Mountain & Black leather interior, and Black Mountain with a new, unnamed wood, carries over for no charge. Black Mountain & Ebony Ash costs $750, Ocean Coast & Ebony Ash costs $2,000, and a new interior color matched with Ebony Ash will also cost $2,000.

In February of this year, Rivian introduced a new pack trim to make four in total: Standard, Standard+, Large, and Max. Being nearly June now, we shouldn't have long to wait to find out what's in store for 2025, how the LFP will fit in, how it will be priced, and what its official range ratings will be. Rivian is aiming to achieve a modest gross profit for the full year this year, these 2025 models will be a big part of success.