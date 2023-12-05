Tesla Cybertruck gets off-road accessories from Unplugged Performance

Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in November 2023, and the few customers who have already taken delivery of the pickup can already deck it out with aftermarket accessories. Unplugged Performance launched a range of off-roading parts including a bull bar and a lift kit.

Developed specifically for the Cybertruck, and grouped under the Up Invincible label, the parts give owners the ability to make fairly standard modifications in order to increase the model's off-road capacity. There's a 2.5-inch lift kit priced at $9,995, 30- or 50-millimeter wheel spacers that cost $155 a pair, and quick-disconnect end links for the front and rear sway bars that will set you back by $595. If you want stronger brakes, Unplugged Performance's catalog includes high-performance rotors ($2,390) as well as high-performance brake pads ($790).

Owners can also add a heavy-duty front bumper, a bull bar, rock sliders, a heavy-duty rear bumper with an integrated hitch, and carbon fiber wheel arch flares. If you need something to tuck under the flares, the California-based brand has you covered: It offers two forged beadlock wheel designs called UP-03 and CYBRHEX, respectively. Customers can order the wheels on their own or add beefy tires to their order.

Some of the other parts in the Up Invincible catalog aim to increase the truck's practicality, such as MOLLE panels mounted on the side of the pyramid-shaped truck, a bed storage slider system, and a heavy-duty roof rack. There's even a cargo box mount for the Starlink router.

There's no word yet on what effect these add-ons — which add weight and increase drag — have on the Cybertruck's driving range.

Unplugged Performance will ship "limited quantities of select products" in December 2023. The full range will be available in early 2024. It's the first aftermarket company to announce upgrades of the Cybertruck, but we're guessing it won't enjoy this monopoly for very long.